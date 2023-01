Poonch: Security forces have launched a probe after mysterious firing incident was reported near the residence of former MLA Surankote Chowdhary Akram in Lassana village of Poonch district last night.

An official said that mysterious firing incident was reported late last night outside Akram’s house.

He said soon after the incident forces rushed to the spot and launched a search operation.

The official said further investigation was going on into the matter—(KNO)

