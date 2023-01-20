G20 meeting: Div Com reviews Srinagar facelift

Srinagar: With Srinagar likely to host some G20 meetings, the city is getting a massive makeover with government buildings being painted, roads beautified and unnecessary road dividers and debris removed, officials said on Thursday.

Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Pandurang Kundbarao Pole conducted an extensive tour of the city on Thursday in the run-up to the first ever G20 Summit being held here in May, they said.

“Pole conducted an extensive tour of major roads and prime sites along these roads including parks, government buildings, commercial structures and under-construction sites in Srinagar,” an official spokesman said.

Pole held a meeting of officers at the Srinagar airport during which he highlighted the importance of hosting a G20 Summit. He issued a slew of instructions to enhance the facade of roads through development of footpaths, medians, traffic road furnishing, landscape improvement, installation of roadside VMDs, installation of hoardings besides removal of wooden poles, rusted plant guards, hanging cable wires and unnecessary road dividers and debris, the spokesman said.

The divisional commissioner directed for painting of government buildings and commercial building walls along the roads to increase the aesthetic value of those structures, he said.

He also directed for pruning of trees, plantation of ornamental green plants on medians, removal of withered trees. Later, Pole went around the city and inspected ongoing works at several locations.

The roads which are to be developed and upgraded by agencies concerned ahead of the high-level summit include road from Srinagar airport to SKICC, Residency road, Boulevard road, roads leading to Hotel Lalit, Hotel Taj and Nehru Guest House, Mughal gardens, Parimahal, Cheshmashahi, Botanical Garden, road from Srinagar to Gulmarg, roads towards Zeastha Temple, Shankar Acharya, Dalgate to Hazratbal, besides beautification of spaces under flyovers, the spokesman said.

Pole directed the Jal Shakti department to replace overground water pipes through underground system to clear space on footpaths and roads.

Pole asked traffic police for orientation of traffic signals and functioning of traffic signals besides installation of traffic signages.

To meet the developmental requirements and upgradation work on time, he set a time frame for all the departments and asked them to submit a compliance report of planned works after every 15 days, the spokesman said.

The official fixed the deadline for all works by 15 April, he added.

