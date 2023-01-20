CS directs officers to put STPs to optimum use

SRINAGAR: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta on Thursday directed the officers to focus on optimum utilisation of all the Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) in Jammu and Kashmir.

He passed on these directions during a meeting here to review the functioning of the 30 MLD STP at Bhagwati Nagar Jammu. The meeting was attended by Principal Secretary Housing & Urban Development Department (H&UDD) and other concerned officers.

While chairing the meeting, the CS directed that our endeavour should not only be enhancing the treatment capacity of the STPs but on the quality of treatment done by them. He said that there is no point treating some waste water to a high degree and mixing it with untreated water.

He said that STP at Bhagwati Nagar should be put to its optimum use. He said that maximum benefits will be reaped only when it reaches to its full capacity of 30 MLD. He said that it needs to be studied whether we have reaped the fruits we capable of from creation of such public assets.

The Chief Secretary directed the officers to explore options of short term and intermediate solutions for sewage treatment where STPs are yet to be developed. He said that short term and long term solutions need innovations in their approach towards grey water and sewage management.

