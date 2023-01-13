Train Engine Derails Near Mazhama, Services Stopped Between Budgam-Baramulla

Srinagar: In a first incident of its kind in Kashmir Valley, an engine of a train derailed near Mazhama in central Kashmir’s Budgam district but there were no immediate reports of anyone getting hurt in the incident, officials said.

They said the incident occurred this morning amid snowfall. “What led to the incident is being worked out. Apparently it seems like a technical glitch,” a railway official told GNS, adding, “Slippery conditions due to snowfall could also be a reason.” He said that no one was hurt in the incident. Nevertheless, he said, train services between Budgam and Baramulla stretch have been stopped and efforts are on to restore them. Rest, he said, train services from Banihal to Srinagar and vice versa are operating as usual. (GNS)

