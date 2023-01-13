NIA files chargesheet against 6 accused in drone case

Srinagar: The National Investigation Agency has filed a chargesheet against 6 accused persons in a case related to drone recovery and other ammunition in Kathua district.

According a statement, NIA filed the chargesheet in NIA Special Court, Jammu in case pertaining to interception of drone (Hexacopter), recovery of drone (Hexacopter) and rounds of UBGL and Magnetic Bombs from near Dhalli area under of Kathua.

The statement reads the case was initially registered as FIR No. 114/2022 dated 29.05.2022 at PS Rajbagh, Kathua and re-registered by NIA on 30.07.2022.

“Investigations revealed that on directions of accused, Sajjad Gul, the Pakistani handler, the accused used to collect, receive and transport the weapons, dropped over drones, to the militants active in Kashmir valley for commission of terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir,“ it reads.

It reads the accused were chargesheeted under u/s 120B, 121A & 122 of IPC, sections 16, 17, 18, 18B, 20, 23, 38, 39 & 40 of UA (P) Act, 1967, sections 25(1)(a) & 25(1AA) of the Arms Act and sections 4 & 5 of the Explosive Substances Act are as follows:

As per the statement accuser include Faisal Muneer, Habib, Mian Sohail, Muni Mohd (deceased), Rashid and Sajjad Gul.

It reads further investigations in the case was in progress—(KNO)

