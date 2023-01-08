Two militants killed by army in Balakote sector of Poonch; Ops on

Jammu: Two militants have been killed in Balakote sector of Poonch in the night long operation, officials said Sunday.

A defence official said on Saturday evening, the alert troops noticed a suspicious movement along the LoC in Balakote sector and fired some speculative fire shots.

“A massive search operation was launched in the area after which contact with the militants was established. In a brief exchange of fire, two unidentified militants were killed,” the official said.

He said that further search to rule out presence of any more militants is underway.

Pertinently, the killing of two militants comes amid high alert in Jammu’s, Poonch-Rajouri districts in the wake of recent killings of six people including two minors in Danghri area of Rajouri.

Meanwhile, one of the injured in Danghri firing incident succumbed early morning today, taking the toll of slain to seven. The slain as per officials was air-lifted from GMC Rajouri to Jammu hospital. He has been identified as Prince Sharma. He was injured on the first day of firing incident at Dhangri—(KNO)

