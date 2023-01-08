Dhangri Killings: 18 Detained As Search Operation Continues In Rajouri

Rajouri/Jammu: At least 18 suspects have been detained for questioning in connection with a recent attack at Dhangri village in Rajouri district that left six civilians dead, officials said on Saturday.

A massive search operation to track down the assailants is going on and “some vital leads” have been found, they said and expressed hope that the case would be cracked soon.

The six civilians were killed and several injured when the assailants attacked the village on January 1. While four were killed when the gunmen fired on the houses belonging to the members of a particular community, two cousin sisters lost their lives in an IED explosion the next day. The improvised explosive device (IED) was planted by the attackers at the house of one of the victims.

“The investigation of the attack is going in the right direction. So far, a dozen-and-a-half suspects, including some women, have been detained for questioning,” an official said.

Additional Director General of Police, Jammu zone, Mukesh Singh is monitoring the investigation, which is being conducted by senior officers under the supervision of the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Rajouri-Poonch range, Haseeb Mughal.

“Some vital leads have been found that suggest the presence of militants in some villages near Rajouri town,” the official said.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Rajouri, Mohammad Aslam confirmed the detention of at least 18 suspects.

“We have received some vital leads and are working on those to crack the case. An operation is on to neutralise the militants involved in the attack,” the officer said, refusing to divulge any further details.

Meanwhile, an organisation representing the displaced people from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) has demanded adequate compensation for the victims’ families.

