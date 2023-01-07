SIA attaches more properties of banned JeI in South Kashmir

Srinagar: State Investigation Agency (SIA) on Saturday attached more properties belonging to banned Jamaat-e-Islami at different locations in South Kashmir.

An official said that SIA attached the properties in Sirhama, Viddy Srigufwara, Arwani in Anantnag district and in main town Kulgam.

He said the properties include a double-storied house, along with 7 Marla of land, 56 kanal agriculture land, 02 Kanal 7 Marla land, 3 Kanal 4 Marla land and 1.5 Kanal land.

The official said the properties were seized in connection with an investigation of a case by the SIA—(KNO)

