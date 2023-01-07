Police solve burglary case in Budgam within 24 hours; accused arrested

Budgam: Police in Budgam solved a burglary case by arresting an accused person involved in the commission of the crime within 24 hours. Stolen property has also been recovered from his possession.
“Yesterday, Police Station Chadoora received a complaint from Khurshid Ahmad Dar son of Ghulam Nabi Dar resident of Wadipora stating there in that during the intervening night, some unknown burglars have stolen a generator from his house,” police said in a statement, adding, “Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 04/2023 under relevant sections of law was registered at Police Station Chadoora and investigation was initiated.”
During the investigation, many suspects were called for questioning and during questioning, police zeroed in on one suspect namely Showket Ahmad Dar son of Abdul Gani Dar resident of Brarigund Chadoora, the statement said. During sustained questioning, officers learned about his involvement in the commission of the crime. Besides, he admitted his role in many other thefts, police said.
“Stolen items worth lakhs including 01 Honda Generator, 01 Pesticide Spray Motor, 01 Brush Cutter, 01 Inverter, 01 Battery, 01 Transformer, 01 Spray Pipe, 01 Canvas Pipe, 01 Polyethylene Canvas and 01 Sound Box were recovered on his disclosure,” the statement said.
Further investigation into the matter is going on, police said, adding that more arrests and recoveries are expected.
