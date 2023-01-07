Dr Divya Sharma, Consultant UNESCO delivers lecture at IUST

Awantipora: The Department of Mathematical Sciences, Islamic University of Science and Technology in collaboration with Wildlife Research Conservation Foundation organized a special lecture by Dr. Divya Sharma, UNESCO’s Education Policy and Research Consultant.
Dr. Sharma, who is UNESCO’s Education Policy and Research Consultant delivered the lecture on” Divergent (Career) Paths do meet in the real world, not just at Infinity”. Dr Sharma spoke about the contemporary trends and drawing from her varied experience relating to digital rights, digital skills, digital risks and digital governance discussed new and enterprising vistas available to students and scholars. Before joining UNESCO HQ, Dr Sharma has worked with the Organisation of Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) in Paris and UNESCO-MGIEP New Delhi, India.
Besides students and faculty members, the lecture was also attended by Dean Academic Affairs, Dean School of Health Sciences, IUST Librarian, HoD Mathematical Sciences, Director Rinchen Shah Center, CEO WCF.