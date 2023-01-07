Govt will adhere to timelines on judicial appointments: AG tells SC

New Delhi: The Centre on Friday told the Supreme Court that the government would adhere to the timeline for processing names recommended by the Collegium for appointment as judges in constitutional courts and 44 names are likely to be processed within two-three days.

Attorney General R Venkataramani told the top court that out of the 104 recommendations made by the collegium of high courts, which are pending with the government, 44 are likely to be processed and sent to the Supreme Court by this weekend.

A bench of Justices S K Kaul and A S Oka also asked Venkataramani about the five names recommended by the collegium for elevation as judges of the apex court.

“Would your lordships defer this for a little while? I have some inputs given to me but I may have some difference of opinion on that,” the Attorney General told the bench.

The bench observed, “In so far as the pending five recommendations for elevation to this court are concerned, the Attorney General requests for a deferment as he says he is looking into the matter.” At the outset, Venkataramani told the bench that timeline laid down by the apex court should not be deviated from and all efforts are being made to conform to those timelines.

“Attorney General submits that he has instructions that the government will adhere to the timelines as provided in the judgement. It is towards that objective that he submits that out of the 104 recommendations made by the collegium of high courts pending with the government, 44 are likely to be processed and sent to the Supreme Court by the weekend,” the bench noted.

The top court, which was hearing a matter relating to an alleged delay by the Centre in clearing the names recommended by the collegium for appointment as judges to constitutional courts, has posted the matter for further hearing on February 3.

The apex court collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud, had last month recommended five judges, including Justices Pankaj Mithal and Sanjay Karol, the chief justices of high courts of Rajasthan and Patna, for elevation as judges of the apex court.

“The Supreme Court Collegium, in its meeting held on December 13, 2022, has resolved to recommend elevation of the following chief justices/judges of the high courts, as judges in the Supreme Court: 1. Justice Pankaj Mithal, Chief Justice, Rajasthan High Court 2. Justice Sanjay Karol, Chief Justice, Patna High Court, 3. Justice P V Sanjay Kumar, Chief Justice, Manipur High Court, 4. Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah, Judge, Patna High Court and 5. Justice Manoj Misra, Judge, Allahabad High Court,” said a statement uploaded on the apex court’s website last month.

—PTI

