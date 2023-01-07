IGNOU issues clarification on validity of Masters Degree obtained in Env Science

Srinagar: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has informed the general public, students and stakeholders that all programs offered by IGNOU including the MSCENV are duly recognized by UGC and in terms of the decision taken by UGC in its 550th meeting held on 18th February, 2021, the UGC has exempted IGNOU from applicability of UGC (Open and Distance Learning programs and Online Programs) Regulations, 2020 w.e.f. academic session 2020-2021 and onwards.
Further, all the Degrees/ Diplomas/ Certificates awarded by IGNOU are recognized by all the member institutions of the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) and are at par with the corresponding Degrees/ Diplomas/ Certificates issued by all Indian Universities/ Deemed Universities/ Institutions etc.
IGNOU offers two programs in Environmental studies viz (1) Masters of Science (Environmental Science -MSCENV), (2) Master of Arts (Environmental Studies – MAEVS). The Masters of Science (Environmental Science –MSCENV) program is having lab course of 4-credits in first three semesters and dissertation/project of 8-credit course in fourth semester as compulsory courses to complete the degree.
The news regarding questioning the validity of Degree obtained in Masters of Science (Environmental Science -MSCENV) from IGNOU by some newspapers is factually wrong, incorrect and misleading, informed the Regional Director Dr. Shahnawaz Ahmad Dar.