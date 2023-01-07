DC Jammu chairs RTA meeting

JAMMU: Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Avny Lavasa on Friday chaired a meeting of the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Jammu and discussed various matters related to public transport in the district, besides sanctioning permits for different categories of vehicles.
RTO Jammu Pankaj Bhagotra (Member Secretary RTA), SSP Traffic Dr. Koushal (Member RTA) along with ACR JMC, ARTO and other concerned officials were present in the meeting.
The Deputy Commissioner, who is the chairman of RTA Jammu, discussed fresh carriage permits and route change permits of Stage Carriage, Mini Buses. Some applications were deferred and sent for reconsideration to the committees.
The Deputy Commissioner stressed upon the concerned officer to diligently conduct the verification of registered vehicles operating in the district.
She stressed that there must be no scope for deceit at all. She also called for effective traffic regulation in Jammu, particularly near educational institutions and government offices so that the public don’t face any inconvenience.
