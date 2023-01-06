TRF declared as ‘terrorist’ organization under UAPA

Srinagar,:The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday declared militant outfit The Resistance Front (TRF), which the Jammu and Kashmir Police say is an offshoot of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), as a “terrorist” organisation.

In an order, MHA said TRF is recruiting youth through online medium for furtherance of terrorist activities and it has been involved in carrying out propaganda on terror activities.

It said TRF is involved in recruitment of terrorists, infiltration of terrorists and smuggling of weapons and narcotics from Pakistan into Jammu and Kashmir.

“TRF is involved in psychological operations on social media platforms for inciting people of Jammu and Kashmir to join terrorist outfits against Indian State and Sheikh Sajjad Gul is a Commander of The TRF and has been designated as a terrorist under the fourth schedule of the said Act,” it said.

It also said that the activities of the TRF are detrimental for the national security and sovereignty of India as a large number of cases have been registered against the members and associates of this outfit.

It added the central government believes that the outfit is involved in terrorism and it has committed and participated in various acts of terrorism in India.

“The TRF came into existence in the year 2019 as a proxy outfit of Lashkar-e-Taiba, a proscribed organisation listed at serial number 5 of the first schedule under the said Act,” it said—

