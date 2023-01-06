Top leaders of Azad-led party returning to Congress

SRINAGAR: In a setback to former chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad, top leaders of his party are rejoining the Congress on Friday morning at New Delhi.

Sources in the J&K unit of Congress said that former deputy CM Tara Chand, former minister Peerzada Muhammad Sayeed, former MLA Balwan Singh, president of Bar Association Jammu M K Bhardwaj and several other leaders of Azad-led group are re-joining the Congress today at AICC headquarters at New Delhi.

While Tara Chand and Balwan Singh were expelled by Azad-led last month on charges of hobnobbing with other parties, Peerzada Muhammad Sayeed has not yet resigned from the party.

Meanwhile, it has been reliably learnt that Choudhary Haroon from Larnoo may join Congress—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print