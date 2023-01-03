SKUAST-K organizes skill certificate course on canopy management of fruit crops

Srinagar: A two-week-long skill certificate course on scientific canopy management of fruit crops is underway at the SKUAST-Kashmir, Shalimar. The course is aimed to address the issue of horticulture sector and one of the major attributing factors to low productivity, production and fluctuating yields coupled with poor quality fruits confronting fruit growers of the Kashmir valley.

The course has been devised and organized by Division of Fruit Science, Faculty of Horticulture from 31 December 2022 for the unemployed youth of the valley to impart expertise scientific skills on various components of canopy management viz. training, pruning and other horticultural techniques to optimize sustainable production and productivity of quality and marketable fruits to meet global standards, the SKUAST-K said in a statement. As non-availability of skilled and trained pruners is one of the major bottlenecks for inconsistent and low quality yields of our orchards.

In his welcome address, Head Division of Fruit Science, Prof. Simnani presented a brief overview of the training program and stated that the aim of the course is to impart expertise skills on latest pruning and training techniques of major temperate fruit crops under different orcharding system vis a vis commercially viable and adopted training systems in relation to their fruiting habit so as to develop scientifically skilled masters pruners who shall become income generators for themselves besides job providers for the others.

On the occasion, Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof.Nazir A. Ganai in his inaugural address highlighted the importance of Scientific Canopy Management as one of the tools in transforming the horticulture sector as a sustainable commercial enterprise to meet the food and nutritional security. He further said that correct and scientific pruning is an important aspect to mitigate the problem of biennial bearing, poor fruit quality in addition to minimizing the pest disease incidence through manipulation of plant architecture so as to improve light distribution, interception and air circulation within the plant canopy.

Dean Faculty of Horticulture, Prof. S A Wani focused on improved fruit quality while enhancing the productivity to fetch better remunerative prices for their produce and stressed on minimizing the pesticidal residues for global market.

Dr. Nowsheen moderated the event which was attended by University officers, Directors and Deans of Subject Matter Faculties, Heads of Divisions (FoH), galaxy of Fruit Scientist of SKUAST-Kashmir, including Head AARC, Pahnoo and Students of the faculty in addition to the participating trainees who have come from across the valley for the said course.

The concluding remarks were presented by Dr. K.M. Bhat, Professor, Division of Fruit Science.

