Jal Jeevan Mission Complete works on time: DC Shopian

SHOPIAN: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shopian, Sachin Kumar Vaishya on Monday chaired a meeting on Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) in his office chamber, here. At the outset, the DC reviewed the status of under construction Water schemes, OHTs, Treatment plants and other works which have been taken up under the mission.

The DC took detailed review of rate revisions, re-tendering and allotments of works and asked for expediting the pre execution processes. Highlighting the significance of the ambitious JJM, Vaishya emphasized upon stakeholder departments to give special focus on works aimed at augmentation of existing supply of portable drinking water facilities in the district through convergence with active participation of Jal Samitis.

The DC while reviewing the status of administration approval, technical sanction, evaluation process and allotment of works, directed the concerned to expedite the allotment and execution of other works. He also impressed upon the officers to maintain the highest level of transparency and accountability in the implementation process and meet the timelines targeted for completion of various tasks. He also exhorted upon the officers to put in coordinated efforts to achieve the desired results.

The DC emphasized that all JJM works be executed on a fast-track basis and instructed concerned to conduct IEC activities through sign boards, hoardings, public announcements and public interactions programmes in all areas.

The chair was informed that out of 107 works under Jal Jeevan Mission, 29 works have been allotted and work is going on speedily to get them completed within the shortest possible time.

The meeting among others was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner, Yar Ali Khan; SE Hydraulics, Executive Engineers of PHE, R&B and Irrigation besides other concerned.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print