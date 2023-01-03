Free rice, wheat for NFSA beneficiaries

SRINAGAR: In an important decision, Government of India has made distribution of food grains to NFSA beneficiaries free of cost from January 1, 2023. So far under NFSA, subsidized food grains were being distributed at Rs 3 per kg for rice, Rs 2 per kg for wheat and Rs 3 per kg for wheat flour to NFSA beneficiaries under PDS in Jammu & Kashmir.
The Central government has now decided to provide free of cost food grains, rice and wheat, to all NFSA beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) for one year, effective from January 1, 2023.
While distribution of rice and wheat would be absolutely free, one rupee would be charged for wheat flour per kg as conversion charges, with applicable conversion loss, where wheat flour is provided to beneficiaries instead of wheat. The beneficiaries are advised to obtain printed e-PoS receipts, clearly indicating free distribution of rice and wheat, along with their entitlement.
The above benefit is exclusively for NFSA beneficiaries and the rate/scale shall remain unchanged in respect of Non-NFSA beneficiaries. All the field staff and FPS dealers have been advised to create awareness amongst the beneficiaries for free of cost food grains distribution under NFSA.
This free distribution under NFSA shall continue till 31st December, 2023.