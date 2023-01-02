Rajouri Firing Incident: LG Announces Rs 10 Lakh Ex-Gratia, Govt Job To NoK Of Killed Civilians

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday announced Rs 10 Lakh ex-gratia and a government job to next of kin of each of those civilians killed in a firing incident in Upper Dhangri village of Rajouri district last evening.

The Lieutenant Governor also “strongly condemned the cowardly” militant attack. “I assure the people that those behind this despicable attack will not go unpunished. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families,” he said in a tweet .

“An ex-gratia of Rs. 10 lakh and a Govt job would be given to the next of kin of each of those civilians martyred in dastardly attack,” he said, adding, “Seriously injured would be given Rs.1 lakh. Officials have been directed to ensure best treatment to injured.”

Late last evening, four people were killed in the village and they have been identified as Pritam Sharma (56) and his 33-year-old son Ashish Kumar, Deepak Kumar (23), a PHE employee, and Sheetal Kumar (48).

Six persons were injured in the attack and among them who were airlifted to the GMC Jammu include Rohit Pandit (35) and Shubam Sharma (20) son of Pritam Sharma. Four injured admitted in the GMC Rajouri include Pawan Kumar (38), Saroj Bala (35) wife of Sheetal Kumar, Sushil Kumar (40) son of Kundal Lal and Urishi Sharma (17) daughter of Sheetal Kumar.

