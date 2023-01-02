Rajouri Blast: Injured minor girl succumbs, toll 2

Rajouri: A minor girl who was among six persons injured in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast on Monday in Dangri area of Rajouri district, succumbed to her injuries.

Medical superintendent GMC Rajouri Dr Mehmood said the minor girl who was injured in the blast today morning has succumbed to her injuries during treatment.

With the death of the minor girl, the toll in the blast has reached to 2.

Earlier, an official said that an IED blast took place in the house of one of the slain civilians of a firing incident in Rajouri last evening when people had gathered for condolences.

“During the explosion, a child about 7 years of age died on the spot while six others have been injured in the incident,” officials said.

They said that the injured were taken to GMC Rajouri for treatment—(KNO)

