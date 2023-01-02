Political parties condemn attack on minority villagers in Rajouri

Mainstream political parties in Jammu and Kashmir condemned the suspected terror attack on some people from the minority community at a village in Rajouri on Sunday evening in which four civilians were killed and six injured.

While the BJP pledged to wipe out terrorism from the Union Territory, the Congress alleged the administration has failed on the security front.

“Their tall claims of normalcy is shaken by the incident. They have failed to protect the minority community first in Kashmir and now in Jammu,” a Congress spokesperson said, criticising the administration.

Suspected terrorists opened fire on three houses belonging to people from the minority community at Upper Dangri village, about eight kilometres from Rajouri town, killing four civilians and injuring six others, officials said.

Jammu Zone Additional Director General of Police Mukesh Singh said police, along with the Army and the CRPF, have launched a massive search operation to nab the two “armed men” behind the attack.

J&K Congress chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma told PTI, “We vehemently condemn the terror attack by Pakistani-backed terrorists against the minority community in Rajouri. It is a conspiracy against them.”

He demanded Rs 50 lakh as compensation to the families of each of the deceased person and best possible treatment to the injured.

J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina condemned the incident and called it an act of “utter cowardice” by Pakistani terrorists and pledged to wipe out them and their supporters from the UT.

He said Pakistan and terrorists sponsored by it are trying to show their existence by carrying out these ghastly acts. “Pakistan’s nefarious designs have failed till now and it will be taught a lesson for all its misdeeds,” he said.

The Democratic Azad party also condemned the attack. “I strongly condemn brutal terror attack at Dhangri, Rajouri in which three civilians have been killed,” chief of newly formed DAP Ghulam Nabi Azad said.

He said this is an act of cowardice. “My deepest condolences to the families and relatives of the victims, and I wish a speedy recovery to the injured,” he said.

National Conference also condemned the incident. “Strongly condemn the attack on civilians in Rajouri. My deepest condolences to the families of the persons who have lost their lives. Wish a speedy recovery to the injured,” former deputy chairman Legislative Council and senior NC leader Javed Rana said.

Apni Party’s senior leader and former minister Choudhary Zulfikar Ali said, “Saddened to hear about the Killing of three innocent civilians in firing at Dhangri Village in Rajouri in which many others got injured (as reported by local media)”.

He said it was big tragedy which not only caused human loss but also spread a wave of panic in the entire area. He demanded justice and compensation for the families.