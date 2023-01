JAMMU – Amid protests following the killing of four people in a firing incident in Rajouri, Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University (BGSBU) on Monday postponed the semester-end examinations scheduled on Monday.

“It is hereby notified for information of all the concerned that the University End Semester examinations scheduled for January 2, 2023 are hereby postponed. Fresh date shall be notified separately,” Controller examination, BGSBU, said in a communication.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print