Youth Who Snatched Rifle From CRPF Trooper Brought Back With Family’s Assistance: ADGP Kashmir

Srinagar: Hours after snatching rifle from a paramilitary CRPF personnel in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, police on Sunday said that youth was brought back with the assistance of his family.

“With assistance of family, Police brought back Irfan Bashir Ganie alias soba Ganie Aged about 25yrs Son of Bashir Ahmad of Below Pulwama along with AK-47 rifle which he snatched from CRPF personnel today morning,” ADGP Kashmir said in a tweet as per GNS, adding, “Investigation going on. We appreciate the role of family.”

Earlier in the day rifle was snatched from the paramilitary CRPF soldier at 11:45 am at Rajpora town in the district, officials said.

Soon after the incident, police and CRPF cordoned off the area and started searches in the area.

