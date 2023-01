Srinagar: Body of an unidentified woman was found in the premises of LD hospital in Srinagar on Sunday morning.

An official said that body of woman aged aroud 40 years, wearing brown Pheran, was found in the premises of LD hospital.

He said the body has been shifted to mortuary of GMC Srinagar for medico-legal formalities while further investigation has been taken up—(KNO)

