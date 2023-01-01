Boy injured after militants hurl grenade in Srinagar’s Hawal: Police

Srinagar,: A boy was injured after suspected militants on Sunday evening hurled a grenade towards a CRPF vehicle in MK Chowk area of Hawal in Srinagar district.

Srinagar police in a Tweet,that the grenade was hurled towards a CRPF vehicle in a crowded area.

Police said it however missed the target and a minor boy received minor splinter injuries, while search operation has been launched.

“There was an attempt to throw grenade on a CRPF vehicle in crowded area of MK chowk it missed target & caused minor splinter injury to one local boy. Operations launched in area to nab the culprit,” police tweeted—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print