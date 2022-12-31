Have registered 73 cases in 2022, an all time high: NIA

Srinagar: The National Investigation Agency on Saturday said it registered 73 cases in 2022 as against 61 in 2021, a 19.67 percent increase, which is an all time high for the probe agency.

​According to a statement, these cases include 35 cases of militancy in states and Union Territories including J&K, Assam, Bihar, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharastra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and West Bengal.

The statement reads these also 11 cases of J&K, 10 LWE cases, 5 cases in Northeast, 7 PFI related cases, 5 cases of Punjab, 3 cases of gangster-terror-drug smuggler nexus, 1 case of terror-funding and 2 FICN related cases.

​“NIA has filed 59 chargesheets in 2022 against 368 persons. 456 accused persons have been arrested, including 19 absconders. Two accused have been arrested upon deportation and 1 accused has been arrested after extradition,” it reads.

​It reads judgements have been pronounced in 38 cases in 2022, all of which have ended in conviction. “109 persons have been convicted to rigorous imprisonment and fine. Six life sentences have also been awarded. Overall conviction rate as on date is 94.39%.“

It further reads 8 persons have been designated as individual terrorists under UAPA in 2022 and necessary action against them is being taken by the NIA.

​“As part of the efforts to cut-off and choke funding of terror, NIA successfully conducted the 3rd Ministerial level ‘No Money For Terror’ Conference on 18-19 November 2022, which was attended by 78 countries and 16 multilateral organisations,” it reads—(KNO)

