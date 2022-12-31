Extension wall of militant’s house demolished in Anantnag

Anantnag: An extension wall of the house of a Hizb-ul-Mujaddeen militant allegedly built on encroached government land in Pahalgam area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district was demolished by authorities on Saturday, officials said here.

An official said that the wall was demolished of the house of Ghulam Nabi Khan alias Amir Khan in Liver Pahalgam.

He said Aamir is the operational commander of Hizb who crossed over to Pakistan Administrated Kashmir (PaK) in the early 90’s and is operating from there.

Earlier, house of JeM militant Ashiq Ahmad Nengroo alias Amjid Bhai of Hajan Bala was also demolished in Rajpora area of Pulwama—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print