6 houses damaged in late night blaze in Srinagar’s Dalgate

Srinagar: At least six residential houses were damaged in an overnight blaze in Dalgate area of Srinagar, officials said here on Tuesday.

An official said that fire broke out in one of the houses in Kunrache area of Dalgate during late night hours and soon engulfed the nearby houses.

He said soon after the incident fire tenders reached to the spot and brought fire under control with the help of locals and police.

“However, in the incident at least six houses were damaged, while cause of fire was not immediately known,” he said—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print