CBK Produces Chargesheet Against Government Employee for Withdrawing Salary From Two departments Simultaneously

Srinagar: The Economic Offence Wing of Crime Branch Kashmir filed chargehseet against a Government employee for withdrawing salary from two departments Simultaneously.

In a handout , the CBK said that its economic Offence Wing produced Challan in case FIR No. 43/2022 U/S 420 RPC of Police Station Crime Branch Kashmir (Now EOW) against Fayaz Ahmad Bhat S/O Abdul Gaffar Bhat R/O Hayan Palpora Kangan before the Hon’ble Court of Passenger Tax Srinagar. The instant case has been registered upon a receipt of written complaint, wherein the complainant alleged that Fayaz Ahmad Bhat is working as CPW in in Education department since year-1997 and is also working as casual labour in mechanical department of SKIMS from November-2005 and since then he has been drawing his salary from two departments simultaneously, thereby causing lose to government exchequer.

The spokesperson further stated that, subsequently an enquiry was ordered to be conducted into the matter which culminated into registration of Case FIR No. 43/2022 of Police Station Economic Offence Wing of Crime Branch Kashmir and investigation set into the motion.

During the course of investigation, it got established that the accused Fayaz Ahmad Bhat has gained pecuniary advantage/wrongful gain for himself which he was not entitled to, thus committed offence as defined U/S 420 RPC. Thereby the accused cheated and caused the wrongful gain to himself and wrongful loss to the Government exchequer with the criminal intention by getting the salary from two Govt. departments simultaneously and accordingly Challan of the said case produced in the court of law for judicial determination, reads the statement.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print