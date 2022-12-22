NMBA: DIC Shopian conducts Quiz Programme at MFI, Children Home Pinjora

Cash Awards, Stationary Kits distributed among participants
SHOPIAN: As part of ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan’, the District Information Centre (DIC) Shopian in collaboration with the Social Welfare department and Mission Vatsalya today conducted a Science Quiz Competition at Children Home Pinjora.
Students from MFI/ Children Home Pinjora and Girls Home, Shopian took part in the quiz competition.
District Information Officer, Showkat Hussain Ganie presided over the function. TSWO Shopian Farhana Tak and staff of Mission Vatsalya, Children Home and Information department were also present on the occasion.
Farhana Tak, Abid Saki performed the role of Quiz Teachers. After the conclusion of the competition, participating quiz teams were felicitated with cash Awards, and other stationary kits.
DIO, while speaking on the occasion exuded upon students to work hard in their studies so that they have great careers in varied fields of their choice.
He also raised awareness among students about the significance of education for overall personal development and drug menace and appealed to students to be cautious against the ill effects of drug menace.