Govt shows ’56-inch chest’ to farmers but it becomes ‘0.56 inch before China’: Sanjay Singh

New Delhi: AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Wednesday took a dig at the government for not discussing in Parliament the border tension with China, saying the ruling dispensation shows its “56-inch chest” to farmers but it becomes “0.56 inch before China”.

The AAP and several other opposition parties including the Congress, Janata Dal(United) staged a protest in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue on the parliament premises, demanding a discussion on the border tension and the latest Chinese aggression in Arunachal Pradesh.

“The government is answerable to the people of this country and to parliament on the issue of tensions at the LAC (Line of Actual Control). This government boasts of its 56-inch chest in front of protesting farmers but it becomes 0.56 inch before China,” Singh told reporters here.

“Import from China is increasing. Why the government is doing so? Our soldiers sacrificed their lives for safeguarding borders. Then why the government is promoting trade with China?” he asked.

Since the Winter Session started on December 7, Opposition parties have been demanding a discussion on the India-China border tensions and the Chinese transgressions.

Before the start of the proceedings of the Parliament on Wednesday, 12 Opposition parties including the Congress, CPI, CPI-M, RJD, JDU, Shiv Sena, DMK and NCP protested in front of the Gandhi statue, demanding a discussion on India-China border tensions. —PTI

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print