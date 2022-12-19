Cold nights, warm days in Kashmir

Srinagar: Freezing temperatures continue in nights while days are warm in Kashmir with dry weather to prevail till December 25.

On Sunday, Kashmir saw sunshine during the day but mercury continued to dip below freezing point.

According to an official of meteorological centre Srinagar, Pahalgam saw the coldest night with mercury dipping to minus 4.5 degrees against minus 4.3°C on previous night.

It said that Srinagar recorded a low of minus 3.2°C against the previous night’s minus 2.4°C. While the mercury was around 1.7°C below normal during this time of the year, it was four notches less that than this season’s lowest of minus 3.6°C recorded on Friday, the official said.

Qazigund recorded a low of minus 2.8°C against minus 2.6°C on the previous night.

The temperature 1.2°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

Kokernag recorded a low of minus 0.7°C against minus 0.6°C as on the previous night and it was 1.0°C above normal for the place, he said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 1.5°C against minus 2.0°C on the previous night, the official said. It was 3.3°C above normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, the added.

In Kupwara town, the mercury settled at minus 3.7°C against minus 3.8°C on the previous night, the official said. It was 1.3°C below normal for the north Kashmir place, he said.

Jammu recorded a low of 7.2°C, the same as on the previous night. It was 1.7°C below normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said. Banihal recorded a low of 0.4°C (below normal by 1.1°C), Batote 4.6°C (1.2°C above normal), Katra 7.8°C (0.2°C above normal) and Bhadarwah 2.3°C (1.9°C above normal).

Ladakh, Leh recorded minus 10.2°C and Kargil minus 10.6°C, the official said.

The MeT department has forecast mainly dry weather for now and said that there was no major weather activity expected till December 25.

—GNS

