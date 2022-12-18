When will nation have ‘China pe charcha’? Kharge asks PM Modi

New Delhi: The Congress on Saturday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of not allowing a discussion in Parliament on the situation along the border with China and asked why he was not taking the nation into confidence in the matter.

His attack on the government came days after Indian Army personnel clashed with Chinese soldiers in the Tawang sector in Arunachal Pradesh.

Claiming that Chinese build-up in Doklam is threatening the strategic “Siliguri Corridor” — the gateway to northeastern states — the party asked when the nation will have “China pe charcha”.

“Chinese build-up in Doklam up to ‘Jampheri Ridge’ is threatening India’s strategic ‘Siliguri Corridor’ the gateway to Northeastern States! This is of utmost concern for our National Security! @narendramodi ji, When will the nation have… ‘CHINA PE CHARCHA’?” Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge tweeted, in a swipe at Prime Minister Modi’s campaign initiative “chai pe charcha”.

Congress general secretary communications Jairam Ramesh said in a statement that it is the political duty and moral responsibility of the prime minister to share his “mann ki baat” on the seven questions posed to him by his party.

“Don’t deflect, distract and divert by getting your drum beaters to attack a man who has walked 20-25 kms a day, listening to the pain, hope and aspirations of the people of India for the past 100 days. Jawaab Do, Pradhan Mantri @narendramodi,” he tweeted, sharing the questions.

