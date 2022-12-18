This raises question mark about his patriotism: Nadda

New Delhi: BJP president JP Nadda accused Rahul Gandhi of speaking the language of China and Pakistan and of “again lowering the morale of our armed forces”.
“This raises question mark about his patriotism. He had also questioned surgical strikes and Balakot air strikes. It is a sad reflection of his metal bankruptcy,” Nadda said.
Nadda said no amount of condemnation of Gandhi’s statement will be enough and added that Indian armed forces symbolise courage and valour.
He noted that the Congress, when it was in power, had signed a memorandum of understanding with the Chinese Communist Party and that the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation had received funding from the Chinese embassy here.
“Probably, this is the reason that Rahul Gandhi speaks the language of China and Pakistan,” he said, adding that Gandhi was “secretly” meeting Chinese officials at their embassy in New Delhi when Indian and Chinese soldiers faced off in Doklam.
PTI
