Mucosal DNA vaccine found effective in stopping COVID-19 in its tracks: Study

London, Dec 17 (PTI) A mucosal DNA vaccine was proved effective in stopping COVID-19 in its tracks, a small-scale study conducted in mice has found.

An international research team has demonstrated that its mucosal DNA vaccine is capable of ensuring the total survival of a group of mice infected with a version of the virus adapted to this species, whereas the latter kills 100 per cent of unvaccinated mice. Each group of mice tested consisted of 10 individuals, the study said.

The study is published in the Biomaterials journal.

