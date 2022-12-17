PDP condemns, BJP assures fair probe

Srinagar: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti said, “Tragic that two innocent lives were lost allegedly due to firing by the army. An impartial probe must be carried out to ensure that culprits are punished and justice is served.”
BJP Jammu and Kashmir president Ravinder Raina said he will take up the issue with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and assured the victims’ families of a fair investigation in the incident.
“It is a grave incident and I have talked to the concerned army, police and civil officers who assured that it will be investigated and the guilty will be punished,” he said.