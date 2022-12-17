No fresh infrastructure development in Doklam area: Army commander

KOLKATA: Eastern Army commander Lieutenant General R P Kalita on Friday said there were no fresh developments on construction of infrastructure by China at Doklam, the strategic valley in Bhutan at the tri-junction of three countries.

His statement came in the backdrop of media reports of construction of a ropeway at Torsa Nala near Doklam by the Chinese People’s Liberation Army.

“There has been no fresh development as far as Doklam is concerned with regard to infrastructure development,” General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C), Eastern Command, Lt General Kalita said.

The Doklam standoff in 2017 occurred when a PLA combat engineering unit started building a road in the high plateau leading to a 73 day standoff between Indian and Chinese forces. The imbroglio was resolved through talks.

“Thereafter there is a protocol which is being followed in Doklam area by both sides in which there is regular interaction between the local commanders so that there is no new construction on both sides,” he said in answer to a question on whether China is actively building infrastructure such as roads and ropeways on its side in Doklam.

Indian security establishment has been always aware of the strategic importance

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print