FIR registered

“FIR has been registered with regard to the early morning incident. We assure a fair probe in a professional manner. Police were the first to reach the scene after the firing and they shifted the injured to a hospital,” Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Haseeb Mughal told reporters.
The bodies were taken to the Rajouri Government Medical College for postmortem and other legal formalities, Mughal said.
Police said the firing took place around 6.15 am when a group of people, who worked as porters, were approaching the ‘alpha’ gate of the camp, located along the highway and about 150 kms from Jammu.
Locals raised doubts over the army’s statement as they saw no standard operating procedures being followed — cordoning off the area and calling of a quick reaction team.