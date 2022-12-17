China preparing for war, Indian govt asleep: Rahul Gandhi

Jaipur: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged on Friday that China is preparing for war while the Indian government is asleep and trying to ignore the threat.

He also hit out at External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, saying he keeps making remarks but needs to deepen his understanding.

Gandhi also alleged that China has taken away 2,000 square kilometres of Indian territory, killed 20 Indian soldiers and is “beating up our jawans in Arunachal Pradesh”.

He slammed the media, saying he is sure that reporters would ask him about everything from Sachin Pilot to Ashok Gehlot, but not a question on China.

“I can see the threat of China very clearly. I have been clear on this for the last two-three years, but the government is trying to hide it and ignore it. This threat can neither be hidden nor ignored. Their (China’s) full offensive preparation is going on…the Indian government is asleep,” Gandhi told a press conference here, referring to conflicts on the borders of Arunachal Pradesh and Ladakh.

“The government does not want to listen to this but their (China’s) preparation is on. The preparation is for war. It is not for incursion, but for war. If you look at their weapon pattern, what they are doing — they are preparing for war. Our government hides this and is not able to accept it,” the former Congress chief said.

He said this is happening because the BJP-led government does event-based work and does not work strategically.

“They think in terms of event management, but where geostrategy is involved, event-based action does not work, power works. I have said three-four times that we should be careful and should understand what is happening,” he said.

“They keep making statements. I see the external affairs minister keeps making remarks. I should not say it, but he should deepen his understanding,” Gandhi said.

The Congress has been accusing the government of succumbing to pressure from China and not taking on the neighbouring country after its frequent transgressions at the border.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print