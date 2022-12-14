School building damaged in fire in Bandipora village

Bandipora: A government middle school was demaged in a massive blaze in Turknaadi Turkpora village of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district, officials said here on Wednesday morning.

An official said that fire broke out in the school building at Turknaadi in the wee hours today morning.

He said in the incident school building was damaged as fire tenders couldn’t reach in time as the area around 12 kilometres away from the district headquarter.

The official said the cause of the fire was being ascertained.

