Mercury Plummets In J&K As Srinagar Records Season’s Coldest Night At Minus 3.4°C

Srinagar: Freezing weather conditions continued unabated as minimum temperature in Srinagar plunged to minus 3.4°C on Wednesday.

A meteorological department official said Srinagar saw a fall by 1.2°C against previous night’s temperature. While the mercury was around 2.4°C below normal during this time of the year, the official said, it equaled the temperature endured by people on December 5 and the lowest recorded so far this season in the city.

Qazigund recorded a low of minus 3.0°C against minus 2.2°C on the previous night. The temperature 1.9°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

He said that Pahalgam recorded a low of minus 5.3°C against minus 3.0°C on previous night and it was 1.5°C above normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Kokernag recorded a low of minus 0.3°C against minus 0.4°C on the previous night and it was 0.8°C above normal for the place, he said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 4.0°C against minus 5.5°C on the previous night, the official said. It was 0.2°C above normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, the official said

In Kupwara town, the mercury settled at minus 2.8°C against 1.7°C on the previous night, the official said. It was 1.1°C below normal for the north Kashmir place, he said.

Jammu recorded a low of 6.4°C against 8.0°C on the previous night. It was 2.8°C below normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said. Banihal recorded a low of 3.6°C (above normal by 1.9°C), Batote 3.5°C (0.2°C below normal), Katra 8.1°C (0.3°C above normal) and Bhadarwah 1.0°C (0.6°C above normal).

Ladakh, Leh recorded minus 11.5°C and Kargil minus 11.3°C, the official said. The MeT department has forecast mainly dry weather till December 21. (GNS)

