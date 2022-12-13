Discharge responsibilities to accelerate development: LG to people

Says J&K marching into ‘golden age’

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir is marching into its “golden age” with core values of people-first and ideas and ideals of forefathers, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha said on Monday as he paid rich tributes to Dogra military general Zorawar Singh on his martyrdom anniversary.

Sinha sought full recognition of General Zorawar Singh’s contribution and significance in India’s history and said the new generation must be reminded of his military campaigns in Ladakh, Baltistan, and Tibet and his immense contribution to the Dogra empire’s expansion under Maharaja Gulab Singh.

After his successful campaigns in Ladakh, General Zorawar Singh boldly attempted the conquest of Western Tibet (Ngari Khorsum) but was killed in the battle of To-yo during the Dogra-Tibetan war, he said.

The Lt Governor was speaking at an event organised by General Zorawar Singh Memorial Educational and Charitable Trust to commemorate the martyrdom day of the General.

“General Zorawar Singh had envisioned a strong and prosperous J-K, in which every citizen can live a life of dignity and self-respect. We are committed to creating a prosperous and inclusive society,” Sinha said.

Speaking about the “transformational journey” of J-K, he said the Union Territory is marching into its “golden age” with core values of people-first and ideas and ideals of forefathers.

Sinha urged the people to discharge their responsibilities to accelerate the process of development.

Throwing light on the life and military campaigns of General Zorawar Singh, the Lt Governor said he was one of the greatest military commanders who made the country proud with his unparalleled bravery and military tactics.

“He is an icon for generations because his name evokes a strong feeling of love, reverence and sacrifice for the motherland. He will continue to inspire generations to come,” Sinha said.

“It should be our collective endeavour to fully recognise General Zorawar Singh’s contribution and significance in India’s history,” he said.

On the occasion, famous sculptor Ravinder Singh Jamwal and specially-abled power-lifter Anmol Bhardwaj were felicitated by the Lt Governor.

—PTI

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print