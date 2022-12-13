CRPF camp, tin shed damaged in fire in Srinagar’s Indra Nagar

Srinagar: A camp of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and a tin shed were partially damaged in a fire incident in Indra Nagar area of Srinagar on Tuesday morning.

An official said that fire broke out from the top floor of 73BN CRPF camp at Indra Nagar this morning.

He said the was timely put off, however, top floor of the camp was completely damaged and a tin shed was also damaged in the incident.

Meanwhile, police have taken cognizance of the incident and the cause of fire was not known immediately—(KNO)

