2 bears rescued by Wildlife officials from well at Ladhoo Pampore

PAMPORE: Two black bears that had fallen and got trapped in a 15-feet-deep dry well were rescued by Wildlife department Range Khrew area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama on Friday evening.

In a four hour long rescue effort, wildlife department including casual labourers rescued two black bears after they had accidentally fallen into a agriculture dry well on Friday at Ladhoo village of Pampore, officials told Kashmir Reader.

He said that they had received information about two bears in a dry well at Bunpora Ladhoo following which a team of Wildlife Experts Khrew range rushed to the spot and started rescue operation, Khursheed Ahmad wildlife Ranger told Kashmir Reader.

Talking to Kashmir Reader Mudasir Ahmad, rescue head of the team from the wildlife department said that they were informed by locals about the presence of the wild bear.

He said that on Friday evening they received information about the presence of the wild bear in Bunpora Ladhoo village.

He said that a rescue team immediately rushed to the spot.

“The wild bears were found in a well, four shots were fired to tranquilizing them,” he said, adding that the captured bear will be released at a safe place.

He appreciated local residents for cooperating with them.

The wild bear had created panic in Ladhoo, Andrusoo, Shaar Shaali, Khrew and many adjoining villages where they roaming from past few days, Abdul Hamid, Block Officer, Wildlife department, told Kashmir Reader that the wild bear were roaming in the area from past many days.

“With their capture the local residents will have a sigh of relief,” he said.

Residents of Andrusoo, Ladhoo, Gundbal, Shaar Shaali, Khrew and the adjoining villages of Pampore Tehsil heaved a sigh of relief after officials of wildlife department captured two wild bears from Ladhoo.

Residents from Ladhoo informed Kashmir Reader that two wild bears were roaming in Batapora Ladhoo village of Pampore Tehsil.

He said that the wild bear went into an apple orchard where they fell into a 15 feet deep dry well .The local residents also appreciated the wildlife department for taking a swift action to rescue the two wild bears in the village.

