Police arrests drug peddler in Bandipora, contraband substances recovered

Srinagar: Police have arrested a drug peddler in Bandipora and recovered contraband substances recovered from his possession.

Acting on a specific information regarding movement of drug peddlers near Bagh Bandipora, a Police party led by SHO Police Station Bandipora under the supervision of DySP Hqrs Bandipora Shri Shafat Mohamad-JKPS intercepted two suspicious persons. The duo on seeing the Police party tried to escape from the spot. They were chased by a police party and were able to arrest the one accused person however, the other lady drug peddler managed to flee and left the bag on the road. During the search, 450grams of Charas powder was recovered from the bag. 500 grams of Charas powder along with a cash amount of Rs. 1400/- was recovered from the arrested accused person. He has been identified as Mohd Shafi Sheikh son of Mohd Shahbaz Sheikh resident of Sheikh Mohalla Bandipora. He has been shifted to the police station where he remains in custody. While as, efforts are on to nab the escaped lady drug peddler.

Accordingly, a case vide FIR No.183/2022 under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Bandipora and further investigation taken up.

Community members are requested to come forward with any information regarding drug peddling in their neighbourhood. Persons found indulging in drug peddling will be dealt as per law. Our consistent actions against drug peddlers should reassure the community members that we are making efforts to keep our society free from the scourge of drug menace.

