Pharmaceutical godown gutted, 2 firemen injured in Rajbagh blaze

Srinagar: A pharmaceutical godown was gutted while a residential house and hotel were partially damaged in a fire incident in Rajbagh area of Srinagar on Friday afternoon.
An official said that two fire-fighters were also injured during fire-fighting operations.
He said both the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.
The official said fire broke out inside a house that was being used for commercial purposes to store pharmaceutical products.
He said in the incident the godown was gutted, while two nearby houses and a hotel were also damaged.
The official said fire has been put off while the reason of the fire was likely due to the explosion of LPG cylinders