Srinagar:Police on Thursday said that a sheep was injured due to mine blast near LoC at Kirni area of Poonch district.

A senior police officer said that one sheep of Shepherd identified as Mohd Sayeed son of Mohd Nazir resident of Pawan Mohalla was injured due to mine blast at Pawan area.

Cause of mine blast was being ascertained, likely due to over stepping accidentally on mine could have triggered the mine, the officer said.(GNS)

