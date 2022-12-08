DDC Re-poll: Independent Candidate Takes Lead As First Round of Counting Concludes for Hajin (A) Constituency

Connect on Linked in

Srinagar : Independent candidate Naza Bano is leading after having secured 670 votes, as first round of counting process concludes for Hajin (A) DDC constituency in Bandipora.

Figures available , read as; Peoples Conference candidate Ateeqa Bano has secured 431 votes, Independent candidate Aabida Bano with 654, Kulsooma Begum of Bhartiya Janata Party with 100, Independent candidate Zahida Begum 96.

A total of 196 have been counted as rejected, the figures read.

The second round of counting is underway. (

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print