CBK files challan against 5 accused in cheating, forgery case

Srinagar: The Special Crime Wing of Crime Branch Kashmir produced challan against five accused persons in a case related to cheating and forgery, thereby causing loss to state exchequer.

According to a statement,, challan was filed in Case FIR No. 28/2017 U/S, 409, 420, 468, 471,201,120-B RPC before the court of CJM Srinagar against 05 accused persons for hatching a criminal conspiracy in league with each other and resorting to cheating, forgery and destruction of records, thereby causing wrong full gain to the deceased accused against the corresponding wrongful loss to the state exchequer.

The statement reads case had been registered upon receipt of a written Communication of Chief Education Officer, Bandipora, wherein it was alleged that deceased Ex-Principal Government Higher Secondary School, Bandipora has produced a court order for release of pension gratuity with interest, issued by the J&K High Court, Srinagar, wherein it was directed to get the case of petitioner examined.

“The examination of service records of the ex-principal revealed that the records regarding his retirement and date of birth are dubious, as two dates of retirement 31.07.2005 and 31.07.2009 came to fore as revealed from personal pension order (PPO) and service book respectively,” it reads.

It added further the PPO mentions date of birth as 20.07.1947 and the Service book reveals DOB as 20.07.1951.

“The matter was forwarded to CEO Bandipora who sought a report from Principal Govt Girls Hr. Sec School Bandipora and during verification, it came to fore that the suspect, has drawn his leave salary twice i.e in year 2006 (Rs. 1,28,500 for 188 days) & in 2016 (Rs. 4,09734 for 212 days).”

It reads the second leave salary has been drawn by the suspect on the basis of production of a fake order purportedly shown to have been passed by the High Court of J&K at Srinagar.

“Accordingly Case FIR No. 28/2017 was registered in P/S CBK. During the course of investigation, offences under section 409, 420, 468, 471, 201, 120-B RPC have been found established against the ex-prinvipal, Mohammad Yousuf Malla, Hameedullah Mir and Zahoor Ahmad Shah—all residents of Bandipora and Muneera Rasool of Srinagar,” it added.

It reads accordingly challan was filed in case FIR No. 28/2017 U/S, 409, 420, 468, 471,201,120-B RPC before the the court—(KNO)

