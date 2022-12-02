SIU files Chargesheet Against 13 Accused Persons Before NIA Court

Srinagar: Special Investigation Unit of police on Friday presented charge sheet in NIA court against 13 persons allegedly linked with TRF, said to be an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Toiba.

“As per details, the case FIR No 127/2022 under sections 7/25 of Arms act & sections 13 18 19 20 38 39 of UAP Act of PS Parimpora was regestered on 28-05- 2022 under relevant sections of law on credible inputs about the presence of active militants of TRF (off-shoot of LeT) in few residential houses of Barthana, Qamarwari area, police said in a statement.

The Police arrested six accused persons initially in the case and one more accused (active militant) namely Shariq Wani was arrested later in case, it said.

“Seven (7)accused are lodged in different jails undegoing judicial custody.

Three(3) accused (active terrorists) in case were killed in different encounters. While three (3) other accused are absconding as active militantss of TRF namely Basit, Momin and Umais”.

The investigation conducted has revealed, the police said, that the accused persons had developed links with active militants and in pursuance of a criminal conspiracy hatched, they collectively conspired with militants for executing militant activities in Srinagar.

“It is pertinent to mention here that the said militants were sheltered in residential houses,” the police said, adding, “Process has started to attach all these houses as per section 25 of UAPA act.”

“Further investigation in going on as per provisions of section 173(8)”, the police added.(GNS)

